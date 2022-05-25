BerryGood Films: The WORKOUT PARTNERS Movie Premiere

BerryGood Films presents the WORKOUT PARTNERS movie premiere on Sunday, June 5th at AMC Classic Solon 16!

Get your tickets now on Eventbrite! Red carpet starts at 1:30pm and the movie starts at 3:00pm. Starring DJ Bank Shaq and Bzack, also starring Juhahn Jones, Ayona the artist, Jordan Jackson and more!

Hosted by Mike Bless from the Kountry Wayne tour and Cleveland’s own Andrew Lloyd.

The After party will be at the Touch Of Italy in Bedford! starting at 5:30pm.