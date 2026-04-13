Black Vendor Expo 2026

Radio-One Cleveland is bringing local entrepreneurs together for a major community event this spring! The Black Business Vendor Expo is set for Saturday, May 9, 2026.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Another Place Banquet and Event Center. This is a free event.

Vendors can register below.

The expo will spotlight Black-owned businesses from across Greater Cleveland. Vendors will showcase products and services while connecting with new customers.

In addition, the event will create space for meaningful networking. Business owners, supporters, and community members can build relationships and explore new opportunities.

Attendees can expect a mix of shopping, networking, and community engagement throughout the afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AS A VENDOR