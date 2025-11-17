Source: Crowl / Radio-One

Radio One Presents Black Business Vendor Expo – Holiday Express!

Saturday, December 13th, 2025, 2p-6p

Warrensville Hts High School | 4270 Northfield Rd, Warrensville Hts, Ohio 44128

Free Entry!

This expo highlights Black-owned businesses across Greater Cleveland, giving vendors a space to showcase and sell their products and services. It also provides an opportunity for business owners, attendees, and community partners to network, connect, and build meaningful relationships.