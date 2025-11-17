Listen Live
Black Business Vendor Expo – Holiday Express

  • Date/time: Dec 13, 1:53pm
  • Venue: Warrensville Hts High School
  • Address: 4270 Northfield Rd, Warrensville Hts, OH
Black Vendor Expo 2025
Black Vendor Expo 2025

Radio One Presents Black Business Vendor Expo – Holiday Express!

Saturday, December 13th, 2025, 2p-6p

Warrensville Hts High School | 4270 Northfield Rd, Warrensville Hts, Ohio 44128

Free Entry!

This expo highlights Black-owned businesses across Greater Cleveland, giving vendors a space to showcase and sell their products and services. It also provides an opportunity for business owners, attendees, and community partners to network, connect, and build meaningful relationships.

For vendors looking to purchase a table – CLICK HERE

