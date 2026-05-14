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Food For Your Soul

Friday, June 19th, in Richmond Heights featuring the legendary Kim Waters and Tony Terry

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Another Place Banquet & Event Center
  • Date/time: Jun 19
  • Venue: Another Place Banquet and Event Center
  • Address: Cleveland, OH

Another Place Banquet and Event Center presents Food For Your Soul ❤️💛💚

Celebrate Juneteenth with an unforgettable night of music, culture, and amazing food on Friday June 19th in Richmond Heights featuring the legendary Kim Waters and Tony Terry hosted by Delvis Valentine!  Plus enjoy a soul food buffet prepared by Chef Craig Howard.

Premium and General Admission tickets available now on Eventbrite!

Another Place Banquet & Event Center
Source: Client imaging / Another Place Banquet & Event Center
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