Congresswoman Shontel Brown’s Kickoff Rally

Source: Shontel Brown for Congress / Shontel Brown for Congress

Join Congresswoman Shontel Brown this Saturday, April 4th at 12 noon for her 2026 re-election campaign kickoff at the LaSalle Theater, 823 East 185th Street in Cleveland.

This is about bringing our community together as we head into early voting, which starts Monday.

She will be joined by Mayor Annette Blackwell, candidate for State Auditor, along with local and statewide leaders and hosted by Ricky Smith from R.A.K.E.—Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere.

Come out, enjoy the food, the music, and get energized for what’s ahead.

Visit shontelbrown.com for details.

Paid for by Shontel Brown for Congress.