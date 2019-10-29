Back To Events

EmpowerOne Career Fair

Add to Calendar
Empower One Career Fair Nov 2019
  • Date/time: November 6th, 9:00am to 2:00pm
  • Venue: Cleveland Public Library - MLK Branch
  • Address: 1962 Stokes Blvd, Cleveland, OH, 44106

93.1 WZAK and the Centers – El Barrio Workforce Development Program present the Empowerone Career Fair Wednesday, November 6th at the Cleveland Public Library- MLK branch located at 1962 Stokes Blvd. from 9am-2pm!

Empower One Career Fair Nov 2019

Source: Crowl Services / Radio One Cleveland

Come participate in free mock interviews and resume building seminars from 9:00am until 12noon and connect with employers who want to attract quality workers until 2pm.

The career fair will include open jobs in various industries including retail, healthcare, transportation, education, government and more! Brought to you by JSI!

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Baby Kulture Doesn’t Like Her Baby Hairs Slicked…
 9 hours ago
10.29.19
24 items
All The Looks That Shut Down The Runway…
 9 hours ago
10.29.19
CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea
Kanye West Say’s GOD Is Using Him: Airpool…
 10 hours ago
10.29.19
YO! MTV Raps 30th Anniversary Live Event
Yo! MTV Raps Doctor Dre Is Losing Sight…
 11 hours ago
10.29.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close