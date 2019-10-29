93.1 WZAK and the Centers – El Barrio Workforce Development Program present the Empowerone Career Fair Wednesday, November 6th at the Cleveland Public Library- MLK branch located at 1962 Stokes Blvd. from 9am-2pm!

Come participate in free mock interviews and resume building seminars from 9:00am until 12noon and connect with employers who want to attract quality workers until 2pm.

The career fair will include open jobs in various industries including retail, healthcare, transportation, education, government and more! Brought to you by JSI!

Also On 93.1 WZAK: