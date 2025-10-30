Join the “Friendsgiving at JFK: Food, Family, Financial Futures” event for a meaningful celebration.

Click here to register.

The gathering offers delicious food, heartfelt connection and practical tips to build financial wellness. Whether you’re bringing friends or family, expect an evening of laughter, insight and opportunity. Reserve your spot and get ready to feast, reflect and plan your future together.

November 15 from 10 am to 2:30 pm @ 15111 Miles Avenue.

“The day will feature financial literacy and entrepreneurship workshops, a Thanksgiving-themed community lunch, and a kid-friendly space called Kids Village: Field Day with Professor Jay, filled with games, activities, and prizes for children. Families will also enjoy raffles, community storytelling, and the chance to connect with local partners who care about helping our community grow.

Come spend the day learning, laughing, and sharing good food and good energy as we invest in our families, our futures, and each other.

Event highlights

• Financial literacy and entrepreneurship workshops

• Kids Village with games and activities for children

• Thanksgiving-themed community lunch for all attendees

• Hourly raffles, storytelling, and family fun

• Community partners and student vendors on site”