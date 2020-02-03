Get Your Tickets For 93.1 WZAK’s 216 DAY Karaoke + Register To Perform!

93.1 WZAK is gearing up for the 2nd Annual 216 DAY to celebrate all things CLEVELAND!

Get your crew ready to join us Sunday, February 16th at the House of Blues for karaoke. Get there early so you can register to perform one of you favorite Cleveland songs like Al Fatz “Came Down,” Ray Cash “Sex Appeal” or Corey Bapes ft. Pooh Gutta “Throed”

Plus there will be surprise performances from some of your favorite Cleveland artists!

Also On 93.1 WZAK: