Get Your Tickets For 93.1 WZAK’s 216 DAY Karaoke + Register To Perform!

Z107.9 216 DAY 2020
  • Date/time: February 16th, 6:00pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: House Of Blues
  • Address: 308 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH, 44114
93.1 WZAK is gearing up for the 2nd Annual 216 DAY to celebrate all things CLEVELAND!

Z107.9 216 DAY 2020

Get your crew ready to join us Sunday, February 16th at the House of Blues for karaoke. Get there early so you can register to perform one of you favorite Cleveland songs like Al Fatz “Came Down,” Ray Cash “Sex Appeal” or Corey Bapes ft. Pooh Gutta “Throed”

Plus there will be surprise performances from some of your favorite Cleveland artists!

CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS

 

