Listen Live
Back To Events

Get Your Tickets To The We Them Ones Comedy Tour!

Add to Calendar
We Them Ones Comedy Show
  • Date/time: Mar 10, 12:00am
  • Venue: Wolstein Center
  • Address: 2000 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland
6th Annual Urban One Honors Logo
We Them Ones Comedy Show

Source: We Them Ones Comedy Show / General

The Mike Epps hosted ‘We Them Ones Comedy Tour’ is coming to Cleveland!

Sunday, March 10, 2024. Showtime: 7:00pm, Doors: 6:00pm!

Featuring Mike Epps, Deray Davis, Lil Duval, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Karious Miller and Mojo Brookzz!

Tickets to this comedy tour are going fast! Get yours today!

CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS BEFORE THEY’RE GONE!

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending Now
Upcoming Events

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close