Join Bijou Star at Meijer Express

Join Bijou Star at Meijer Express
  • Date/time: April 2nd, 11:00am to 1:00pm
  • Venue: Meijer Express
  • Address: 3750 Center Rd, Brunswick, Ohio, 44212
Join Bijou Star at Meijer Express

Meijer Express Brunswick

Join Bijou Star this Saturday from 11a-1p at the all new Meijer Express,

3750 Center Rd in Brunswick.

Your new Meijer Express is now open 24 hours per day, 7 days a week!

With Satisfying grab and go snacks and a large assortment of energy drinks. Enjoy Hot, fresh breakfast, lunch and dinner options – from breakfast biscuits to pizza. And For a limited time during our grand opening, get any size Fountain Pop, ICEE and freshly brewed iced tea for just 69c. Whenever you shop Meijer, you help our planet. You help support sustainable practices that protect our community.

