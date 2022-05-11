Join THE C.H.A.T on Facebook Live

May and June are health months focused on the health of the African American communities. For these months WZAK’s Sam Sylk will sit down with Dr. Frederick D. Harris, M.D. Dr. Harris has been a Specialist in Internal Medicine for 33 years, has achieved the highest honors in his profession throughout his illustrious career. From valedictorian of his High school to graduating with high honors from Case Western Reserve University to becoming a distinguished graduate of Case Western Reserve School of Medicine, he makes no bones about the quality of medicine he practices as second to none. “It is an honor and privilege to have someone entrust their life and well-being in your hands and I take that remarkable statement of trust very seriously”​.