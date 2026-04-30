Join us at FORTIS College to Celebrate National Nurses Week!

Source: Crowl Marketing & Creative and Fortis College / Crowl Marketing & Creative and Fortis College

Join WZAK-FM on Wednesday, May 6th from 10-3 as we celebrate National Nurses Week with FORTIS COLLEGE! Located at 2545 Bailey Road in Cuyahoga Falls, FORTIS offers nursing programs designed to train students to become an RN or an LPN. Learn from passionate instructors with real-world experience in small classes to help you build the personal confidence and clinical skills needed to care for patients. FORTIS also offers programs in Medical Assisting, Dental Assisting, HVAC, and Welding. Visit Fortis.edu or call 330-923-9959 to learn more.