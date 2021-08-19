LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

It’s that time of year – time to go back to school! As Fall approaches and students prepare for the school year, it’s vital to make sure they have all the tools they need to succeed. Whether attending in-person or remote classes from home, high-speed internet is an essential part of the equation. Unfortunately, for many scholars, access to a reliable internet connection isn’t as easy as 1-2-3.

In Cleveland, the nation’s least connected city, a third of Cleveland residents are unconnected to any broadband service. Worse still, these disconnected residents are also losing touch with other services increasingly reliant on high-speed internet access.

EmpowerCLE is working hard and fast to make sure scholars make the grade by providing affordable internet services to unconnected residents at Lexington Village and the surrounding area*. And we’re signing up households at our Back-to-School Power Up Event, which starts at 1 p.m. The event is open to all comers until 3:30 p.m.

In addition to signing up residents to receive internet service, the Saturday, August 28 event by EmpowerCLE will include a book bag give-away, food, music, and more.

EmpowerCLE is Cleveland’s own high-speed, broadband internet service. Nearly 1,100 Cleveland households in Central, Fairfax, Hough, Glenville, Clark-Fulton, and Buckeye-Woodhill enjoy their service.

Come out and kick off the school year right at EmpowerCLE’s Back-to-School Event.

WHAT: Lexington Village Back-to-School Power Up Event, kicking off the school year with affordable high-speed internet, resources, and more

WHEN: 1-3 p.m., Saturday, August 28

WHERE: 7820 Lexington Ave.

WHO: Roman Waked, (440) 623-2988

*This project is made possible through the support of US Ignite, one of our national partners, with funding provided by the National Science Foundation (funding in part under Cooperative Agreement 2044448).

