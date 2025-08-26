Listen Live
Miracle on the Lake Gospel Brunch Cruise!

Gospel Cruise 2025
  • Date/time: Sep 27
  • Venue: Lady Caroline
  • Address: 1153 Main Ave, Cleveland

Meet us on the Lady Caroline for our inaugural Gospel Brunch Cruise!

Saturday, September 27th!

We board at noon and cruise from 1 pm – 4 pm!

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS

