Miracle on the Lake Gospel Brunch Cruise!

- Date/time: Sep 27
- Venue: Lady Caroline
- Address: 1153 Main Ave, Cleveland
Meet us on the Lady Caroline for our inaugural Gospel Brunch Cruise!
Saturday, September 27th!
We board at noon and cruise from 1 pm – 4 pm!
