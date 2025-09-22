PNC Fairfax Connection ~ 13TH ANNUAL CELEBRATION

- Date/time: Oct 4, 11:00am to 2:00pm
- Venue: PNC Fairfax Connection
- Phone: (216) 391-4677
- Address: 8220 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland, Ohio, 44103
- Web: https://www.pncfairfaxconnection.com/
PNC Fairfax Connection is proud to celebrate our 13th year making plays in the community.
Please join us on October 4th from 11a-2p, for fun activities the entire family will enjoy!
For more information on this event & more visit , pncfairfaxconnection.com
More from 93.1 WZAK
-
Access Cleveland Podcast: Get All The Info You Need About Flu Shots Courtesy of Molina Healthcare
-
Donald Trump Disrespects Another Black Female Journalist, This Time Over Memphis Takeover Question
-
20 Foods Perfected by Cleveland That Locals Swear By
-
The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now