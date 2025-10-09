Listen Live
Pregnant With Possibilities ~ 10YR ANNIVERSARY GALA

Pregnant With Possibilities

Join Pregnant with Possibilities Resource Center as we celebrate A Decade of Possibilities reflecting on the past, empowering the future. For 10 years, PPRC has walked alongside birthing individuals and families, providing care, education, and advocacy that has transformed lives. Founded in 2015 by visionary leader Veranda Rodgers, Pregnant with Possibilities has empowered thousands across Cuyahoga County, addressing disparities in maternal and infant health.

On Saturday, November 8th, experience the 10th Anniversary Gala at the Embassy Suites in Independence.

The evening begins with a 6pm cocktail hour, followed by dinner and an inspiring program at 7. Then at 9, the celebration continues with dancing, networking, and an unforgettable impact celebration. Hosted by Richelle A. McCoy with keynote speaker Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, this is a night of reflection, joy, and purpose you won’t want to miss.

Tickets and sponsorships are available now thru October 31st at pregnantwithpossibilities.com or by calling 216-510-5101.

