The Pink and Black Honors ~ 2024

The Pink & Black Honors
Source: Promotional Imaging / The Pink & Black Honors

The Pink & Black Honors ceremony will feature an evening of honoring Entrepreneurs, networking and an opportunity to educate, inform and inspire the next generation of Entrepreneurs that are shaping our future.

This ceremony takes place , June 22nd, 5:30pm at Severance Hall.

For tickets, visit http://pinkandblackhonors.com

