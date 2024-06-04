The Pink and Black Honors ~ 2024

- Date/time: Jun 22, 5:30pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: Severance Music Hall(Center)
- Phone: (216) 231-7300
- Address: 11001 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, Ohio, 44106
- Web: https://www.clevelandorchestra.com/pinkandblackhonors
The Pink & Black Honors ceremony will feature an evening of honoring Entrepreneurs, networking and an opportunity to educate, inform and inspire the next generation of Entrepreneurs that are shaping our future.
This ceremony takes place , June 22nd, 5:30pm at Severance Hall.
For tickets, visit http://pinkandblackhonors.com
