Usher & Chris Brown Bring R&B Tour To Cleveland

- Date/time: Jul 7 to Jul 14
- Venue: Huntington Bank Field
- Address: Cleveland
Usher and Chris Brown will bring The R&B Tour to Huntington Bank Field on July 7.
Event Details:
- 📍 Location: Huntington Bank Field
- 📅 Date: July 7, 2026
Ticket Info:
- Artist presale sign-up: Open now through April 21 at 10 p.m.
- Presale begins: April 23 at 12 p.m. (local)
- Public on sale: April 27 at 12 p.m. via Ticketmaster
Fans can sign up for presale access now at raymondandbrowntour.com.
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