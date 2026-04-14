Usher & Chris Brown Bring R&B Tour To Cleveland

Usher and Chris Brown will bring The R&B Tour to Huntington Bank Field on July 7.

Event Details:

📍 Location: Huntington Bank Field

📅 Date: July 7, 2026

Ticket Info:

Artist presale sign-up: Open now through April 21 at 10 p.m.

Presale begins: April 23 at 12 p.m. (local)

Public on sale: April 27 at 12 p.m. via Ticketmaster

Fans can sign up for presale access now at raymondandbrowntour.com.