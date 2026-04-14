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Usher & Chris Brown Bring R&B Tour To Cleveland

Usher and Chris Brown will bring The R&B Tour to Cleveland this summer. Here’s how to sign up for presale and buy tickets.

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Usher Cris Brown Tour Cleveland 2026
  • Date/time: Jul 7 to Jul 14
  • Venue: Huntington Bank Field
  • Address: Cleveland

Usher and Chris Brown will bring The R&B Tour to Huntington Bank Field on July 7.

Event Details:

  • 📍 Location: Huntington Bank Field
  • 📅 Date: July 7, 2026

Ticket Info:

Fans can sign up for presale access now at raymondandbrowntour.com.

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