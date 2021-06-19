12 Traditional Juneteenth Food & Drinks You Already Love

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Happy Juneteenth!

On June 19, 1865, Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger informed the enslaved people of Galveston, Texas the Civil War was over and the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed two years earlier. These former slaves learned that they had been legally freed two whole years after slavery was outlawed – and on this day (June 19) we commemorate their history with parades, festivals, music and fellowship.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden signed a bill that made Juneteenth a US federal holiday. Biden said the move will go down as “one of the greatest honors” of his presidency.

With any celebration – people are gonna want to eat. But did you know there are certain foods have become a part of the Juneteenth tradition? Historically, the color red has symbolized the blood, soil and prosperity of Africa and its people; this symbolism has carried over into many of the meals we eat on this special day.

Check out the gallery below to see food and drinks tied to The Day of Freedom.