celebration , food , Juneteenth
HomeJuneteenth

12 Traditional Juneteenth Food & Drinks You Already Love

Posted 18 hours ago

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Summer drink: strawberry fruit smoothie in glasses on table over green trees background.

Anna Blazhuk

Happy Juneteenth!

On June 19, 1865, Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger informed the enslaved people of Galveston, Texas the Civil War was over and the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed two years earlier. These former slaves learned that they had been legally freed two whole years after slavery was outlawed – and on this day (June 19) we commemorate their history with parades, festivals, music and fellowship.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden signed a bill that made Juneteenth a US federal holiday. Biden said the move will go down as “one of the greatest honors” of his presidency.

With any celebration – people are gonna want to eat. But did you know there are certain foods have become a part of the Juneteenth tradition? Historically, the color red has symbolized the blood, soil and prosperity of Africa and its people; this symbolism has carried over into many of the meals we eat on this special day.

Check out the gallery below to see food and drinks tied to The Day of Freedom.

1. Red Velvet Cake

Cakes Like Heaven’s Red Velvet Cake Source:www.auntbeesrecipes.com

Cakes Like Heaven’s Red Velvet Cake red velvet cake

2. Hot Links

3. Strawberry smoothies & Lemonade

Summer drink: strawberry fruit smoothie in glasses on table over green trees background. Source:Getty

4. A juicy watermelon

Asda grow the largest volume of British watermelons ever Source:WENN

5. Strawberries

Preparation of strawberries for strawberry sweet pie Source:Getty

6. Barbeque

VIP BBQ &apos;Der Grilldiamant&apos; – Aktion von Kaufland Source:WENN

7. Don’t forget the hot sauce!

8. Porkchops

Puerto Rican Pork Chop with Rice and Beans and Sweet Plantains Source:Getty

9. Add some GREENS to that plate!

10. Big Red Soda

11. Hibiscus Tea

12. Three bean chili

Latest
For The Culture: Black Women Show Off Their…
 12 hours ago
06.19.21
Victoria’s Secret Retires VS Angels To ‘Give Women…
 14 hours ago
06.19.21
This Simple Rainbow Inspired Makeup Tutorial Is Perfect…
 16 hours ago
06.19.21
Chloe Bailey Puts A Sexy Spin On Nina…
 18 hours ago
06.19.21
Exclusives
Close