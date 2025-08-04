20 Black Celebs Who Bring the Heat in the Kitchen

From the red carpet to the cutting board, these stars know how to cook up more than just hits.

Whether they’re serving flavor on-screen or seasoning it up at home, these Black celebrities prove that culinary skills and stardom can go hand-in-hand.

From soul food masters to health-conscious chefs and cookbook authors, here are 20 Black celebs who don’t just eat good—they cook even better.

1. Snoop Dogg – Co-hosts Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party and released his cookbook From Crook to Cook. 2. Patti LaBelle – Her Patti’s Good Life line (famous for the sweet potato pies) is sold in Walmart and flying off shelves. 3. Rick Ross – Co-owner of over 30 Wingstop franchises and the Checkers/Rally’s chains. Also launched his own hemp rolling company called Hemp Hop. 4. Ludacris – Hosts Luda Can’t Cook on Discovery+, diving into various cuisines while learning from world-class chefs. 5. Ayesha Curry Host of Homemade, cookbook author, and co-owner of several restaurants with Steph Curry. 6. Tabitha Brown – Social media phenom turned author and Food Network host. She launched Donna’s Recipe (vegan haircare) and Tabitha Brown for Target (food, kitchenware & apparel). 7. Tia Mowry – Star of Tia Mowry at Home and author of Whole New You, blending motherhood, food, and wellness. 8. 2 Chainz Released a cookbook called #MEALTIME, which came with his B.O.A.T.S II: Me Time album. 9. Queen Latifah Co-produced The Queen Latifah Show with food segments and is a silent investor in healthy food initiatives. 10. E-40 – Launched a whole empire: E-40 Wines, Goon With The Spoon sausages & burritos, and Sluricane drinks. 11. Chef Roblé Ali Celebrity chef and star of Chef Roblé & Co., he’s cooked for everyone from Beyoncé to Rihanna. 12. Trick Daddy – Co-hosts I Got My Pots, a YouTube cooking show blending southern dishes and hip-hop storytelling. 13. JJ Johnson – James Beard Award-winning chef, known for Fieldtrip in Harlem and national TV appearances. 14. Marcus Samuelsson Celebrity chef, restaurateur (Red Rooster Harlem), judge on Top Chef, and cookbook author. 15. Maya-Camille Broussard – Star of Bake Squad on Netflix and owner of Justice of the Pies in Chicago. 16. Gina Neely – Former co-host of Down Home with the Neelys on Food Network, and cookbook author. 17. Melba Wilson – NYC-based restaurateur (Melba’s in Harlem) and Food Network guest judge. 18. Darius Cooks – Known for viral cooking videos and multiple restaurant ventures, despite some controversy. 19. Bryant Terry James Beard Award-winning vegan chef and author. Known for Afro-Vegan cuisine and cultural storytelling. 20. Meghan Markle Curated the charity cookbook Together: Our Community Cookbook in partnership with women from the Hubb Community Kitchen (following the Grenfell Tower fire).