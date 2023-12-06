7 Unforgettable Looks From Lauren London

CLOSE

We’re celebrating Lauren London’s birthday! On December 5, the Sagittarius celebrated her 38th trip around the sun!

Lauren has one of the most extensive careers of any Black Hollywood actor. A quick check of her IMDB proves it.

Since the 2000s, she was ‘a regular’ on culture classics. Lauren’s had starring roles in ATL, This Christmas, Madea’s Big Happy Family, and Baggage Claim. Lauren acted in network and cable pieces such as The Game, Entourage, and 90210. One of Lauren’s most recent roles was in Netflix’s You People.

As a result of her busy entertainment schedule, Lauren is known for her sophisticated fashion choices and red carpet slays. Her aesthetic is funky and cool. yet monochromatic and chic. Her suit game is unmatched, and her ability to make a black outfit stand out anywhere is awe-inspiring.

Lauren’s acting and appearances came to a brief halt when she suffered a public tragedy, forcing her and her family even more into the limelight. She’s candidly discussed how “life hasn’t been the same” since the shooting death of her partner, Nipsey Hussle, in 2019. And she’s continued to publicly show her resilience, grief, and road to self-love and recovery.

Part of Lauren’s journey has been implementing several fashion, wellness, and business ventures. In November, the mother of two introduced the Protect Your Peace collection with PUMA.

Centered around a mantra Lauren lives by, the collection aims to “cultivate inner peace despite outer circumstances.” The PUMA collab includes pieces with sayings to spur inner peace stitched inside. Lauren’s great-grandmother inspired the collection.

Lauren highlighted the Protect Your Peace line in her birthday post. Rocking a varsity-style jacket from PUMA and gold hoops, she captioned her post, “39 years around the sun! Loyal to my Soul Grateful to God Kam and Kross Mama Forever Boogie .”

Lauren is introspective and hopeful, posing against a picturesque desert backdrop. See Lauren’s birthday post below.

In celebration of Lauren London’s birthday, see some of her most unforgettable fashion looks.

Happy Birthday, Lauren!

