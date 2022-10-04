CLOSE

Many are still grappling with the sudden loss of rap icon Coolio last week (September 28), who at the age of 59 was successfully maintaining a decades-spanning rap career that dates back to the late ’80s.

One of Coolio’s upcoming projects included a residency in Las Vegas that was set to begin later this month. Sadly those plans will remain unfulfilled, but take a look at what could’ve been below by checking out his final live show at ACL Live in Texas recorded just days prior to his death in Los Angeles:







The attitude towards an artist setting up shop in Las Vegas has changed drastically over the years, going from a move seen as the last leg before retirement to acting as career revival of sorts for many legends of the game. The latter outcome was definitely in store for the “Gangsta’s Paradise” emcee, and music fans everywhere are truly at a loss as a result of his untimely passing. It’s enough to make you wonder who else deserves the honor of a Vegas residency before time runs out.

It’s not an easy feat to build up both the status and roster of hits required to pull off a successful series of shows in Vegas. From pop royalty of the ’90s like Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey and Usher, to the OGs of the game like Lionel Ritchie and Smokey Robinson, only the biggest hitmakers can truly be trusted with spearheading a show hot enough to survive in the Mojave Desert. Thankfully, we have a few suggestions in mind of artists that would kill it in Vegas if given the chance.

Rest in peace, Coolio! In honor of what could’ve been, take a look below at musicians who we think would put on a good residency show in Las Vegas as he was planning to do:

8 Artists Who Deserve A Las Vegas Residency was originally published on blackamericaweb.com