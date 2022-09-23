Almost Ten Years Later Ye Admits Sway Did Have Answers, Twitter Says N0 Duh!

CLOSE

It’s been almost ten years since Ye, who went by his birth name Kanye West at the time, got extremely loud with legendary radio personality Sway Calloway infamously telling him, “you ain’t got the answers.” Now, the boisterous multihyphenate finally admits he was wrong.

Ye has been making the rounds since he decided to log back into his Instagram account to detail his followers on his ongoing battle with both GAP and adidas to free himself from the companies he feels have not held up their part of the deals he signed with them.

Speaking with ABC News Linsey Davis for an exclusive Good Morning America cover story, Ye touched on his issues with both companies and, most specifically, his plan to get his sneakers and clothes directly to consumers without GAP or adidas help. Now, for those who remember the Sway in the Morning interview with Sway asking West why he doesn’t cut the companies out and sell the products himself.

At the time, Ye felt insulted at the radio host and that idea, but now he’s rapping a different tune admitting to Davis that “Sway had the answer.”

Ye Apologizes To Kim Kardashian

During the interview, Ye also touched on his relationship with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, as they try to navigate co-parenting, even going as far as to say he owes her an apology.

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger,” West admits. “I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day.”

The rapper formally known as Kanye West also notes that he now has a voice when co-parenting his four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, of course, finding a way to compare it to his deals with GAP and adidas.

“I do have a voice, but I had to fight for it. That hurts you when you have to scream about what your kids are wearing,” the rapper explained. “It was all a disregard for something I co-created. I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap. There’s a parallel, and the parallel does touch on discrimination.”

Other Noteworthy Points

Ye also talked about this sketchy school, the Donda Academy, during the interview, which he describes as “a gospel school” that will give “kids practical tools that they need in a world post the iPhone being created.”

If you thought Ye’s political ambitions were put to bed by the rapper we are sad to report he still plans to run for president again. You can read the entire interview and hit the gallery below to see Twitter clowing Ye for being loud and, of course, wrong in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

The post Almost Ten Years Later Ye Admits Sway Did Have Answers, Twitter Says N0 Duh! appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Almost Ten Years Later Ye Admits Sway Did Have Answers, Twitter Says N0 Duh! was originally published on hiphopwired.com