Chris Brown Sends Robert Glasper An Apology After Grammy Win!

The Grammy’s every year seems to have people upset or confused about something somebody wore or won! It’s safe to say there a little bit of both this year at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards Show!

Ok but right to it — Robert Glasper! A name you may or may not know. He happens to be a multi-Grammy winning Pianist and Producer who last night received his 5th Grammy: Best R&B Album (for Black Radio III). This category was shared with other R&B artists including our boy Chris Brown who was flabbergasted — one at not being the recipient of the award himself and two for not knowing who Robert even was!

I personally took to the comment section to get the temperature on what was being said and apparently — Chris Brown may have been sleeping on Mr. Robert Glasper! Although most people agreed that Chris deserved to win the award — others came to Robert’s defense saying he wasn’t just a nobody undeserving of the win but a very talented man with a huge fanbase.

By this time Chris had posted a series of FSKW on the gram but today he had a change of “thoughts” so to speak and sent Robert an apology. You can see his apology and his other posts below.

Posts from @theshaderoom and @hollywoodunlocked via IG.

