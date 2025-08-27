Cracker Barrel Caves To MAGA Pressure & Goes Back To Old Logo, White House Takes Credit

Fragile white tears have worked once again, as Cracker Barrel, the favorite restaurant of those who voted for President Trump, has decided to change its logo back to the original version.

“Congratulations ‘Cracker Barrel’ on changing your logo back to what it was,” President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social. “All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck into the future. Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again!”

For the last week, Cracker Barrel has been in a full-on fight with right-wing influencers who believe that the chain restaurant changed its logo due to pressure from the left. The original logo featured an old white man sitting on a bench next to a barrel. The new logo simply featured the restaurant’s name. The reality is that no one on the left cared about Cracker Barrel or its logo, and the change was made to modernize the logo in hopes of attracting new customers.

None of this mattered to the MAGA maniacs, who turned the restaurant’s logo change into the restaurant going woke.

Of course, the White House took credit for the logo reversal. Before Cracker Barrel changed the logo, President Trump sent out a post on Truth Social noting that the restaurant should go back to the old timer on the bench.

“Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before,” Trump wrote.

Well, as soon as Cracker Barrel announced that they were going back to their old ways, it took long for the White House to celebrate their victory.

“8 hours ago…,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X, along with an image of Trump’s attack on the new Cracker Barrel logo.

Deputy White House Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich told Politico “…he spoke with Cracker Barrel executives and said they told him they recognized Trump’s remarks and subsequently changed the logo.”

“I appreciated the call earlier this evening with @CrackerBarrel. They thanked President Trump for weighing in on the issue of their iconic ‘original’ logo,” Budowich wrote on X. “They wanted the President to know that they heard him, along with customer response (the ultimate poll), and would be restoring the ‘Old Timer.’”

Social media was split, with people noting that Cracker Barrel caved to MAGA faithfuls, while Trump supporters couldn’t be happier.

See the continued commentary on social media regarding the logo below.

