Davido Shares Gospel Music Vision From His Father During His Wedding

Published on July 1, 2024

davido wedding - 2024 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


At his wedding this past Tuesday, Afrobeats artist Davido shared a special revelation from his father with his wife and guests in attendance. The Nigerian musician shared that his father had a vision he would transition from singing secular music to gospel music.

According to the Daily Post Nigeria, Davido said, “My dad told me, ‘David, I had a vision that you ended your music as a gospel singer.”

 

This revelation, shared on Davido’s special day, offers a fascinating glimpse into the depth of who he is as an artist. Known as one of the most influential Afrobeats artists of the 21st century, Davido has made a name for himself over the last decade. His 2020 album, ‘A Better Time,’ debuted on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart and garnered over 560 million streams. Amassing a huge fan base and several accolades when it comes to the background of his musical journey, Davido has since added another accomplishment to his ever growing list.

On June 23, Davido married Chioma Rowland in Lagos, West Africa. The highly trending ceremony welcomed many important faces from throughout the country to share the special occasion including dignitaries, governors, and celebrities. Fans and media outlets took to social media to express their excitement and congratulate the couple using the wedding hashtag, #Chivido2024.

With the possibility of a career shift in mind somewhere down the line, Davido could be added to a long list of artists who fuse several genres together as a means to give glory to God. A revelation worth reflecting on, this moment highlights more than just a transition between genres, but a journey rooted in faith and spirituality which could be a testimony to others who may be considering the exploration of diverging from one genre to another.

See more from Davido’s Naija wedding below!

