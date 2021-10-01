BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: Our Favorite Fashion Moments!! [Photos]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

The 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards was one for for the books at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia.

Celebrities like Tyler The Creator, Latto, Fat Joe & many more hit the red carpet before the taping of the annual celebration of the best in hip hop music.

Watch the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, October 5 at 9 PM ET.

RELATED: Star-Studded Night At The BMF World Premiere [Photos]

RELATED: Lil Meech Talks to K.Samone At The BMF Premiere [Video]

RELATED: 2020 BET HIP HOP AWARDS Recap

HOMEPAGE

1. Director X



Source:other ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Director X attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET) 2. Paul Wall and Yung Bleu



Source:other

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Paul Wall and Yung Bleu attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET) 3. D.C. Young Fly, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller of 85 South



Source:other

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: (L-R) D.C. Young Fly, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller of 85 South attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET) 4. Kidd Kenn



Source:other ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Kidd Kenn attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET) 5. DreamDoll and Ari Fletcher



Source:other ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: (L-R) DreamDoll, guest and Ari Fletcher attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET) 6. Symba



Source:other

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Symba attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET) 7. Paul Wall and Fat Joe



Source:other

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Paul Wall and Fat Joe attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET) 8. Young Thug, Nelly, and Gunna



Source:other ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: (L-R) Young Thug, Nelly, and Gunna attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET) 9. Fivio Foreign



Source:other ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Fivio Foreign attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET) 10. DreamDoll and Erica Banks



Source:other

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: (L-R) DreamDoll and Erica Banks attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET) 11. Benny the Butcher



Source:other

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Benny the Butcher attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET) 12. IDK



Source:other

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: IDK attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET) 13. Jacky Oh and D.C. Young Fly



Source:other ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Jacky Oh (L) and D.C. Young Fly (C) attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET) 14. Lore’l



Source:other

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Lore’l attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET) 15. Doechii



Source:other ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Doechii attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET) 16. Tyler The Creator



Source:other

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Tyler The Creator attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET) 17. Latto



Source:other

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Latto attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET) 18. Young Thug



Source:other ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Young Thug attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET) 19. Baby Keem



Source:other

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Baby Keem attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET) 20. BIA



Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: BIA attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: Our Favorite Fashion Moments!! [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com