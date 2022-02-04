Home- CLE

Five Times Joe Burrow Showed His Style and Swagger Off The Football Field

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

NFL: JAN 30 AFC Conference Championship - Bengals at Chiefs

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty


Athens, Ohio native and Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been the topic of discussion for many for his skills and swagger on the football field.  But many have started to notice that Burrow has big style and swagger off the field.  From Faux fur coats, custom chains, Cartier glasses, to a tailored suit, Burrow has established his own personal style and owns it.  Check out five times Joe Burrow showed off his style and swagger…. and we love it!

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Five Times Joe Burrow Showed His Style and Swagger Off The Football Field  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

1. Five Times Joe Burrow Showed His Style and Swagger Off The Football Field

2.

3. Five Times Joe Burrow Showed His Style and Swagger Off The Football Field

4. Five Times Joe Burrow Showed His Style and Swagger Off The Football Field

5. Five Times Joe Burrow Showed His Style and Swagger Off The Football Field

Latest
Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice Association - Red Carpet

Sexy Alert: Method Man Will Be Heating Up…

 15 hours ago
03.06.59
FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season - Arrivals

Fantasia Get’s The Call To Play In ‘The…

 16 hours ago
02.10.59
Transformation Expo 2018 -- Kierra Sheard

Kierra Sheard Doesn’t Allow Female Friends To Stay…

 17 hours ago
02.01.59

Nicki Minaj Drops Visuals For Lil Baby Featured…

 19 hours ago
01.26.59
Exclusives
Close