Happy 49th Birthday Da Brat

Today we celebrate a legend in the hip-hop game, Da Brat. This queen is not only a legend in music but also the co-host of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show . She is turning 49 today and we’re wishing her well!

Da Brat rose to fame in the 1990s as one of the first female solo rappers in the male-dominated hip-hop industry. She grew up in Chicago and began her music career in the early 1990s, releasing her debut album “Funkdafied” in 1994.

Da Brat’s music was known for its confident and aggressive style, as well as its catchy beats and clever wordplay. She was one of the few female rappers at the time to achieve mainstream success, and her music helped pave the way for future female artists in the hip-hop industry.

In addition to her music career, Da Brat has also acted in several films and television shows, including “Empire” and “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta”. Da Brat remains an influential figure in the hip-hop industry and continues to be recognized for her contributions to the genre.

