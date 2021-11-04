Happy Birthday Diddy! See Photos Of Puff & His Famous Friends Through The Years

HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

06/04/07. 2007 CFDA Fashion Awards NYC

Source: Brian ZAK / Getty

Hip-Hop’s Bad Boy adds another candle to the cake today, let’s look back at special moments he’s shared with some of your favorite people.

You don’t have to be in the industry to know this is a tough game to remain relevant in. But Mr. “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” has consistently rebranded, pivoted and recreated himself – remaining a vital part of popular culture for the past few decades. After introducing the world to Brooklyn rapper The Notorious B.I.G., Puff Daddy’s knack for finding street talent only grew, as he helped launch the careers of Lil Kim, The Lox, Ma$e, G. Dep, Shyne in addition to popular R&B acts like Total and Faith Evans.

Beyond music, Puff infiltrated the world of fashion with the urban clothing line Sean John. On the small screen, he helped usher in the reality TV era of entertainment with MTV’s Making The Band. On the big screen, he played a small role in the Oscar-winning film, Monster’s Ball. And on the lifestyle scene, Ciroc remains one of the top adult beverages at your favorite club.

The man has lots to celebrate. And as you can see in the 2019 video below for his 50th birthday extravaganza, he’s got lots of industry pals to celebrate with.

Check out the gallery below for photos of Diddy and Friends for his 52nd birthday.

1. Janet Jackson, Missy & Puff – 2001 Billboard Music Awards

2001 Fox Billboard Music Awards - Show Source:Getty

2. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jay-Z at 2020 Grammy Gala

Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs - Inside Source:Getty

3. 2016 Puff Daddy And Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour

Puff Daddy And Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour At The Forum In Inglewood, CA Source:Getty

4. Mase and Puff at the Bad Boy Records Gala

Tribeca Film Festival - Bad Boy Records Gala - Arrivals Source:WENN

5. AJ Calloway, Mariah Carey, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Antonio “LA” Reid

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

6. P. Diddy Birthday Ball with Kim Porter

USA P. Diddy Birthday Ball Source:Getty

7. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs during an appearance on ABC&apos;s Jimmy Kimmel Live!&apos; Source:WENN

8. Puff and Yung Miami attend Black Tie Affair

Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Source:Getty

9. Swizz Beatz, Diddy and Nas

Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs - Arrivals Source:Getty

10. French Montana, Drake and P Diddy attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside Source:Getty

11. 2010 American Music Awards with Dawn Richard, Diddy, Nicki Minaj, Kaleena Harper and Safaree

2010 American Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

12. 2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards with Rihanna and Puff

2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Backstage & Audience Source:Getty

13. Antonio “L.A.” Reid’s 50th Birthday Party with Oprah and Diddy

Antonio "L.A." Reid's 50th Birthday Party - Inside Source:Getty

14. “Hard To The Left” Hip-Hop Showcase with Puff Daddy and Heavy D.

"Hard To The Left" Hip-Hop Showcase Source:Getty

15. Fashion Show with Rihanna, Cassie, Puff, Jay-Z and Beyonce

adidas Originals x Kanye West YEEZY SEASON 1 Source:WENN

16. Billboard Awards with Lil Kim, Biggie and Puff

Notorious B.I.G. AKA Biggie Smalls Receives Billboard Music Award. Source:Getty

17. Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour: Puff and Mary J. Blige

Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21 Source:Getty

18. Puff Daddy and Lil Kim perform during Concert in New York

The Conglomerate And Hot 97 Present 'Busta Rhymes And Friends: Hot For The Holiday' - Show Source:Getty

19. Jermaine Dupri Video Shoot In New York

Jermaine Dupri Video Shoot Source:Getty

20. Shyne and Diddy – Paris Fashion Week

Kenzo: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2012 Source:Getty
