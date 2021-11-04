Happy Birthday Diddy! See Photos Of Puff & His Famous Friends Through The Years

Hip-Hop’s Bad Boy adds another candle to the cake today, let’s look back at special moments he’s shared with some of your favorite people.
You don’t have to be in the industry to know this is a tough game to remain relevant in. But Mr. “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” has consistently rebranded, pivoted and recreated himself – remaining a vital part of popular culture for the past few decades. After introducing the world to Brooklyn rapper The Notorious B.I.G., Puff Daddy’s knack for finding street talent only grew, as he helped launch the careers of Lil Kim, The Lox, Ma$e, G. Dep, Shyne in addition to popular R&B acts like Total and Faith Evans.
Beyond music, Puff infiltrated the world of fashion with the urban clothing line Sean John. On the small screen, he helped usher in the reality TV era of entertainment with MTV’s Making The Band. On the big screen, he played a small role in the Oscar-winning film, Monster’s Ball. And on the lifestyle scene, Ciroc remains one of the top adult beverages at your favorite club.
The man has lots to celebrate. And as you can see in the 2019 video below for his 50th birthday extravaganza, he’s got lots of industry pals to celebrate with.
Check out the gallery below for photos of Diddy and Friends for his 52nd birthday.
1. Janet Jackson, Missy & Puff – 2001 Billboard Music Awards
Source:Getty
2. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jay-Z at 2020 Grammy Gala
Source:Getty
3. 2016 Puff Daddy And Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour
Source:Getty
4. Mase and Puff at the Bad Boy Records Gala
Source:WENN
5. AJ Calloway, Mariah Carey, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Antonio “LA” Reid
Source:Getty
6. P. Diddy Birthday Ball with Kim Porter
Source:Getty
7. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
Source:WENN
8. Puff and Yung Miami attend Black Tie Affair
Source:Getty
9. Swizz Beatz, Diddy and Nas
Source:Getty
10. French Montana, Drake and P Diddy attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Source:Getty
11. 2010 American Music Awards with Dawn Richard, Diddy, Nicki Minaj, Kaleena Harper and Safaree
Source:Getty
12. 2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards with Rihanna and Puff
Source:Getty
13. Antonio “L.A.” Reid’s 50th Birthday Party with Oprah and Diddy
Source:Getty
14. “Hard To The Left” Hip-Hop Showcase with Puff Daddy and Heavy D.
Source:Getty
15. Fashion Show with Rihanna, Cassie, Puff, Jay-Z and Beyonce
Source:WENN
16. Billboard Awards with Lil Kim, Biggie and Puff
Source:Getty
17. Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour: Puff and Mary J. Blige
Source:Getty
18. Puff Daddy and Lil Kim perform during Concert in New York