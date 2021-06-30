CLOSE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Happy Birthday Fantasia! 15 Photo’s of The Singer & Her Husband Kendall Taylor

Posted 16 hours ago

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Fantasia & Kendall Taylor

Source: David Crotty / Getty

A couple that prays together, stays together! Happy Birthday to the legendary Fantasia. The North Carolina singer turned 37-years young. Fantasia & her rock, Kendall Taylor welcomed their baby girl, Keziah on May 23rd, 2021. What a great way to celebrate her birthday this year! The power couple has been posting the most heartwarming photos of them enjoying life together.

Check out the photos below.

Every Photo On The Internet Of Fantasia’s Baby, Keziah!

RELATED: Listen: Jermaine Dolly Helps Erica Campbell &amp; GRIFF Celebrate 5 Years Of “Get Up Mornings!”

RELATED: Fantasia Plans to Release Gospel Album

HOMEPAGE

Happy Birthday Fantasia! 15 Photo’s of The Singer & Her Husband Kendall Taylor  was originally published on praisephilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Steward Speakers Lecture Series
Phylicia Rashad Tweets: ‘A Miscarriage of Justice Is…
 12 hours ago
06.30.21
American Music Fairness Act
Dionne Warwick Throwing Her Support to Britney Spears
 13 hours ago
06.30.21
Rachel Brooks Is One Of The Black Women…
 13 hours ago
06.30.21
JT Shuts Down A Fan For Editing Her…
 13 hours ago
06.30.21
Exclusives
Close