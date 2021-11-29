HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Happy Birthday To Ciara’s Prayer: Our Favorite Pics Of Russell Wilson Being Amazing

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards Private Dinner Hosted By Eva Chow And Carine Roitfeld

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

It seems fitting that NFL star Russell Wilson was born during cuffing season.

The latter months of the year are a time where people look to lock in with that special someone: Favoring nights cuddled under a warm blanket over freezing in line outside a trendy club. As the quintessential “good guy,” Wilson has taken on the role of step-dad, adoring husband and patient head-of-household. Yes, in an era where everyone is deemed toxic for one reason or another, Wilson has proven that, contrary to popular belief, it is possible to be successful, famous and fully dedicated to family.

Today, on his 33rd birthday, we’d like to give a special shoutout to Russ for just being a genuine dude. The NFL star is celebrated on and off the field, and deservedly so. Check out our favorite pics of Wilson below.

1. Russell Wilson and Ciara Cover GQ’s March 2021 Modern Lovers Issue

Russell Wilson and Ciara Cover GQ's March 2021 Modern Lovers Issue Source:GQ

2. Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards – 2017

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2017 - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. Russell Wilson and Ciara Cover GQ’s March 2021 Modern Lovers Issue

Russell Wilson and Ciara Cover GQ's March 2021 Modern Lovers Issue Source:GQ

4. Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards Private Dinner Hosted By Eva Chow And Carine Roitfeld

Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards Private Dinner Hosted By Eva Chow And Carine Roitfeld Source:Getty

5. Paris Fashion Week

Lanvin : Front Row- Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 Source:Getty

6. Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards – 2016

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - After Party Source:Getty

7. Vanity Fair And Genesis Celebrate ‘Hidden Figures’

Vanity Fair And Genesis Celebrate 'Hidden Figures' Source:Getty

8. 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar Viewing Party

25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar Viewing Party - Arrivals Source:Getty

9. Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards – 2016

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - After Party Source:Getty

10. Warner Music Group’s Annual GRAMMY Celebration

Warner Music Group's Annual GRAMMY Celebration - Arrivals Source:Getty

11. Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards 2016

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Roaming Show Source:Getty

12. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – 2016

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 19, 2016 Source:Getty

13. 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala

2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Irving Azoff - Backstage And Audience Source:Getty

14. Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week

Polo Ralph Lauren - Presentation - Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

15. The 58th GRAMMY Awards

The 58th GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty

16. The Washington Wizards Vs New York Knicks Game – 2016

Celebrities Attend The Washington Wizards Vs New York Knicks Game - February 09, 2016 Source:Getty

17. Photoshoot Fresh

Russell Wilson, Ciara Source:Getty

18. Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards 2015

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals Source:Getty

19. Russell Wilson and Ciara Cover GQ’s March 2021 Modern Lovers Issue

Russell Wilson and Ciara Cover GQ's March 2021 Modern Lovers Issue Source:GQ

20. Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards Private Dinner Hosted By Eva Chow And Carine Roitfeld

Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards Private Dinner Hosted By Eva Chow And Carine Roitfeld Source:Getty
Latest
Netflix's "True Story" New York Screening

True Story Kevin Hart 45 Year Old Billionaire…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70
Louis Vuitton: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

Ye’s Sunday Service Pays Respects To Virgil Abloh,…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

Reginae Carter Celebrates Her Birthday With A Glamourous…

 21 hours ago
10.14.25
Cotton harvest

103 Yr Old Goes Viral For Sharing How…

 5 days ago
10.22.23
Exclusives
Close