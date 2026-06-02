A Look Back At JAŸ-Z’s Natural Hair Journey

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UPDATE — Tuesday, June 2, 2026, 3:41 pm EST:

At this point, JAŸ-Z is more than a rapper; he’s a living legend. Over the course of his decades-long career, the Brooklyn native born Shawn Carter has gifted fans 13 studio albums, countless unforgettable verses, groundbreaking business ventures, and a legacy that extends far beyond music.

From his early days as a hustler-turned-MC to becoming a billionaire businessman, philanthropist, husband, and devoted father, fans have watched every chapter of JAŸ-Z ‘s evolution unfold in real time. And while his accomplishments have continued to grow, there’s another part of the icon that has transformed right alongside him: his hair.

From crisp fades to long wicks and now a full, natural afro, JAŸ-Z’s hair journey has become just as fascinating as the man himself.

JAŸ-Z took a major step in his natural hair journey this month. On May 30, the 56-year-old Grammy Award-winning rapper hit the stage at The Roots Picnic as a headliner, debuting a full, wavy afro and leaving behind the signature long wicks that fans have come to know and love.

As previously reported, it took loctitian Houston Locs four days and four bottles of Cécred Detangling Spray to dismantle the rapper’s bold wicks, which he began growing in 2021. Most recently, JAŸ-Z was spotted showing off the thick style at the 2026 Met Gala.

Now, fans are embracing the New York native’s latest look. Celebrity hairstylist Letisia Ravelo, better known as @LuckyLettty, helped the rap icon achieve the healthy, textured afro he debuted during his Roots Picnic performance.

“So many different flows Thank you again for trusting me on this switch up!!! @jayz Big fucking JIGGA you broke the internet again Hair by Me,” she captioned a slideshow of the rapper performing at The Roots Picnic.

It remains unclear why JAŸ-Z decided to trade his wicks for an afro, but the style change comes as the rapper prepares for a busy summer and quietly embraces another notable transformation: the return of the umlaut in his name.

On March 18, the rapper and father of three announced that he would be throwing two back-to-back performances at Yankee Stadium to celebrate milestones tied to two of his most celebrated albums. The July 10 show will honor the 30th anniversary of his 1996 debut, Reasonable Doubt, while the July 11 performance will celebrate The Blueprint, which marks its 25th anniversary this year. Due to overwhelming demand, a third show, dubbed “JAŸ-Z Extra Innings,” was added for July 12, 2026, at Yankee Stadium.

The hair transformation could also symbolize a broader evolution for the rapper, who has recently reintroduced the umlaut over the “Y” in his name. The distinctive styling appeared on several of his early album and single covers, including Reasonable Doubt, according to PEOPLE. The umlaut has now resurfaced across promotional materials for his upcoming appearances, including advertisements for his newly announced Yankee Stadium concerts.

Let’s take a look back at the rapper’s natural hair journey over the years.