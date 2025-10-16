Listen Live
Kelly Rowland — “The Boy Is Mine Tour” Setlist (2025)

Published on October 16, 2025

When three pillars of R&B share one stage, you know it’s about to be legendary. As Brandy and Monica headline The Boy Is Mine Tour, Kelly Rowland steps in to deliver a show-stopping set that blends power, passion, and pure nostalgia.

From her Destiny’s Child anthems to chart-topping solo hits like “Motivation” and “Like This,” Kelly reminds fans why she’s one of the most versatile voices in music.

Her set is a masterclass in evolution — moving effortlessly from soulful slow jams to dance-floor bangers while celebrating two decades of empowerment, confidence, and sisterhood.

RELATED: THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025

1. “Like This” (feat. Eve)

2. “Motivation” (feat. Lil Wayne)

3. “Dilemma” (Nelly & Kelly Rowland)

4. “Work” (Freemasons Remix)

5.

6. “Commander”

7. Destiny’s Child Medley

8. “Kisses Down Low”

9. “Gone”

10. “Dirty Laundry”

11. Black Magic

12. “Ice” (feat. Lil Wayne)

13. “Love Takes Over” (David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland)

