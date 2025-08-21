Movies and TV Shows Filmed in Cleveland That Might Surprise You

Cleveland has played host to Hollywood more times than you might think. Sure, locals remember when The Avengers shut down downtown streets in 2011, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to movies and TV shows filmed in the city.

The Land’s gritty charm and historic architecture have made it a perfect backdrop for films like White Boy Rick and Draft Day. Even comedies such as A Christmas Story—yes, that’s Ralphie’s house—have cemented Cleveland in cinematic history. And if you’re a TV fan, you might remember the sitcom Hot in Cleveland, which brought Betty White to town (at least on screen).

From blockbusters to hidden gems, this list rounds up movies and TV shows that were shot right here in Cleveland. Some you’ll instantly recognize, while others may surprise you. Whether you’re a film buff, a proud Clevelander, or just curious about Hollywood’s Midwest connection, you’ll want to check them all out.

Scroll through our list below and see which ones you’ve spotted around town.

1. A Christmas Story (1983) Iconic holiday scenes filmed at Higbee’s department store, now a museum. 2. Major League (1989) Beloved baseball comedy set in Cleveland, opening with downtown shots. 3. Light of Day (1987) Starred Michael J. Fox; filmed at Euclid Tavern and other local venues. 4. The Fortune Cookie (1966) Jack Lemmon movie featuring scenes filmed at Cleveland Municipal Stadium. 5. The Deer Hunter (1978) Dramatic wedding scene shot at St. Theodosius Cathedral in Cleveland. 6. American Splendor (2003) Based on Harvey Pekar’s life in Cleveland—filmed locally in Lakewood. 7. Draft Day (2014) Football drama starring Kevin Costner; shot at Browns’ facilities and FirstEnergy Stadium. 8. The Avengers (2012) Downtown Cleveland doubled as New York for major action sequences. 9. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) Manchester doubled as Washington, D.C., using the Cleveland Museum of Art. 10. Madtown (2016) Limited-release drama starring Milo Ventimiglia, premiered at the Cleveland International Film Festival. 11. Cherry (2021) Major MCU-related title shot in Cleveland, among other locations. 12. Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) Filmed in Cleveland—another high-profile production. 13. The Land (2016) Indie film exploring Cleveland street life. 14. Fun Size (2012) Teen comedy set and shot in Cleveland using neighborhood locations. 15. Welcome to Collinwood (2002) Comedy set in the Collinwood part of Cleveland featuring William H. Macy. 16. Air Force One (1997) Scenes set in Kazakhstan and Russia were filmed at Severance Hall and Cleveland City Hall. 17. The Drew Carey Show (1995–2004) Sitcom set in Cleveland featuring a local comedian’s everyday life. 18. Hot in Cleveland (2010–2015) NBC sitcom about LA women relocating to Cleveland; filmed there. 19. Cleveland Hustles (2016) LeBron James-produced reality show filmed in Gordon Square Arts District. 20. Hickory Hideout (1981–1991) A children’s TV program filmed in Cleveland, featuring puppets and hosted locally, it aired on NBC-owned stations nationwide.