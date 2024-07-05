Listen Live
Local

Photos: Recap Of Downtown Indy Fourth Fest

Published on July 5, 2024

Last night, downtown Indianapolis hosted a spectacular fireworks show that captivated residents and visitors alike.

The event featured a dazzling display of colorful lights and choreographed pyrotechnics set against the backdrop of the city skyline.

Families and friends gathered in the heart of downtown Indy to witness the enchanting fireworks showcase, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere with food trucks, a kid zone, and a lot of room for everyone.

The resounding booms and bursts of light illuminated the night sky, creating cheers and applause from the excited audience.

The fireworks show in downtown Indianapolis proved to be a memorable and joyous occasion which they hope stays an annual event, celebrating community spirit and marking a special moment for all who attend.

Check out some photos from the event below! We hope to see you there next year!

