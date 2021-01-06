Today, January 6, 2021 crowds gather for the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered from all over in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election.
Hundreds of supporters boarded buses from places like Boston, MA to see impeached US President Trump on the Washington Mall to take part in the protest and rallies in the district. This is a result of the anger of the Trump supporters as Joe Biden’s Democratic Party took a giant step Wednesday towards seizing control of the US Senate as they won the first of two Georgia run-offs, hours before Congress was set to certify the president-elect’s victory over Donald Trump.
Amongst the photos below, a man calls for the storming of the US Capitol building and many took on the challenge. Demonstrators were breached by security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. There is a high emphasis on the safety of the residents and employees in D.C. We urge you to continue to stay home.
The Capital and House of Representatives have been put on lockdown.
HAPPENING NOW: Crowd grows increasingly violent at the US Capitol
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 6, 2021
Protest Rages At The U.S. Capitol was originally published on woldcnews.com
1. TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMPSource:Getty
TOPSHOT – Crowds of people gather as US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Thousands of Trump supporters, fueled by his spurious claims of voter fraud, are flooding the nation’s capital protesting the expected certification of Joe Biden’s White House victory by the US Congress. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
2. Trump Supporters Hold “Stop The Steal” Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: The U.S. Capitol is seen across the National Mall as supporters of President Donald Trump begin to gather for a rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
3. US-POLITICS-ELECTIONSource:Getty
Thousands of supporters for US President Trump pack the Washington Mall for a rally in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021, as a total of six buses and about 300 people followed by AFP, took part in the Supper Fun Happy America journey to Washington, DC from Boston to take part in the protest and rallies in the district. – Joe Biden’s Democratic Party took a giant step Wednesday towards seizing control of the US Senate as they won the first of two Georgia run-offs, hours before Congress was set to certify the president-elect’s victory over Donald Trump. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
4. US-POLITICS-ELECTIONSource:Getty
A man calls for the storming of the US Capitol building in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021, as a total of six buses and about 300 people followed by AFP, took part in the Supper Fun Happy America journey to Washington, DC from Boston to take part in the protest and rallies in the district. – Joe Biden’s Democratic Party took a giant step Wednesday towards seizing control of the US Senate as they won the first of two Georgia run-offs, hours before Congress was set to certify the president-elect’s victory over Donald Trump. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
5. Trump Supporters Hold “Stop The Steal” Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Crowds gather for the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
6. Trump Supporters Hold “Stop The Steal” Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: President Donald Trump arrives at the “Stop The Steal” Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
7. Trump Supporters Hold “Stop The Steal” Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Crowds arrive for the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
8. Trump Supporters Hold “Stop The Steal” Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Crowds arrive for the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
9. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-PROTESTSource:Getty
Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest in Los Angeles, California, on January 6, 2021. – Trump supporters, fueled by his spurious claims of voter fraud, are protesting the expected certification of Joe Biden’s White House victory by the US Congress on January 6. (Photo by RINGO CHIU / AFP) (Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)
10. Trump Supporters Hold “Stop The Steal” Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Crowds arrive for the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
11. Trump Supporters Hold “Stop The Steal” Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on a screen as his supporters cheer during a rally on the National Mall on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
12. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMPSource:Getty
Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
13. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMPSource:Getty
Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
14. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-PROTESTSource:Getty
Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest in Los Angeles, California, on January 6, 2021. – Trump supporters, fueled by his spurious claims of voter fraud, are protesting the expected certification of Joe Biden’s White House victory by the US Congress on January 6. (Photo by RINGO CHIU / AFP) (Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)