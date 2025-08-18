Raleigh Restaurants You Have to Try Before You Die

1. Nana Morrison’s soul food

You know, we all love to eat, says Melissa Wade in the water at the light 103.9, she calls it breaking bread together.

She says her favorite black owned restaurant in Raleigh, NC, is a place called Nana Morrison’s soul food. Does she need to say more? They specialize in everything soul food.

“Talk about seasoned well.”

What to Order:

Southern Fried Chicken Plate

Crispy, golden fried chicken served with two soulful sides. A true taste of home-cooked comfort.

Collard Greens & Smoked Turkey

Slow-simmered greens with tender smoked turkey. Savory, flavorful, and made with love.

Baked Mac & Cheese

Rich, creamy, and baked until golden on top. A soul food staple that melts in your mouth.

Sweet Potato Pie

Smooth, spiced filling in a flaky crust. The perfect sweet ending to any meal.

Fried Fish Plate

Golden, seasoned fish fried to perfection and served with hushpuppies and two soulful sides. Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside.

Every dish at Nana Morrison’s Soul Food is seasoned to perfection and made with love, bringing the true taste of Southern comfort to your plate. From crispy fried chicken to savory greens and indulgent desserts, every bite is a reminder of why soul food is so special. If you’re in Raleigh and craving food that hits both the heart and the taste buds, Nana Morrison’s is a must-visit.