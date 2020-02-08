RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Here’s Who Served Up All The Style At The 2020 Spirit Awards

On the eve of the Oscars, the industry comes together and gathers on the beach in Santa Monica, Calif. To celebrate independent film at the Independent Spirit Awards.
The event, held in a massive white tent near the shore, is a more laid-back awards ceremony than most, with stars getting the opportunity to kick back, mingle with others in the industry, and honor the accomplishments of this year’s nominees (there’s even a cocktail reception before the show – and plenty of pop-ups for attendees to indulge in). That, and this is the ceremony to spot the up-and-coming talent whose names need to be part of your vocabulary.
From Zazie Beetz, Yvette Nicole Brown and Mindy Kaling giving us flower power prints to “Clemency” Director & Screenwriter Chinonye Chukwu giving us fresh-faced realness to Hollywood It Boy Kelvin Harrison Jr. giving baby blue boldness, here are some of the best red carpet looks:
1. “Clemency” star Alfre WoodardSource:Getty
2. Zazie BeetzSource:Getty
3. Zazie BeetzSource:Getty
4. Yvette Nicole BrownSource:Getty
5. Yvette Nicole BrownSource:Getty
6. “Clemency” Director & Screenwriter Chinonye ChukwuSource:Getty
7. “Clemency” Director & Screenwriter Chinonye ChukwuSource:Getty
8. Playwright and Oscar-winning Screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraneySource:Getty
9. Playwright and Oscar-winning Screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraneySource:Getty
10. Jennifer LopezSource:Getty
11. Director Phillip YoumansSource:Getty
12. Giancarlo Esposito and guestSource:Getty
13. Da’Vine Joy RandolphSource:Getty
14. “Jezebel” actress Tiffany TenilleSource:Getty
15. Lauren “Lolo” SpencerSource:Getty
16. “Premature” Star and Co-Writer Zora HowardSource:Getty
17. “Premature” Star and Co-Writer Zora HowardSource:Getty
18. “Premature” Director and Co-Writer Rashaad Ernesto Green and Zora HowardSource:Getty
19. “The Farewell” Director and Screenwriter Lulu WangSource:Getty
20. “The Farewell” Director and Screenwriter Lulu WangSource:Getty
21. “Luce” and “Waves Star Kelvin Harrison Jr.Source:Getty
22. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-INDEPENDENT-SPIRIT-AWARDSSource:Getty
US director Barry Jenkins and his partner director Lulu Wang arrives for the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, on February 8, 2020.