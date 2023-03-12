Red Carpet Rundown: These Celebrities Brought The Style To The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party

CLOSE

Black Hollywood has shown up and shown out at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and the style moments are epic. Although Black Hollywood didn’t have a huge winning night during the awards show (eye roll), what we lacked in accolades – we made up for in fashion.

Everyone who is a style connoisseur knows that the afterparty is the real fashion show. While the Oscars is a chance for stars to show off their formal attire, the after party is where they can let loose and take even bigger style risks. Celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Queen Latifah, and more graced the Vanity Fair Oscars Party with their presence, and of course, we’ve got the scoop on their fancy regalia. Get into the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party style below.

