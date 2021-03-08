CLOSE
brain cancer , dead , Lyric Chanel
HomeEntertainment News

RIH Queen Lyric Chanel

Posted 10 hours ago

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

13 Year old Lyric Chanel’s Dream was to become a worldwide star, she might not have won a Grammy but she was a fan of the Hip Hop culture and the Hip Hop culture was a fan of hers.  Friday the musical celebrity world was saddened by the news that Lyric Chanel had lost her two year battle with brain cancer however her eternal star will live forever in their hearts as many entertainers and celebrity blogs paid tribute to her.

Lyric Chanel’s fight against the disease and her positivity in the face of the diagnosis made her an Instagram sensation.

Take a look below as stars such as rapper T.I., singer from Xscape Tiny, World Star Hip Hop and Beyonce’ to name a few took to their social media to pay homage to their star, Lyric Chanel @yhung.chanel_ .

 

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Latest
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
LOCAL NEWS: NBA Shows Off The New Logos…
 10 hours ago
03.08.21
13 itemsBeyonce "Nile" Image from Beyonce's Visual Album Black is King on Disney +
RIH Queen Lyric Chanel
 10 hours ago
03.08.21
Janelle Monae Gives Us Chills In Her Icy…
 12 hours ago
03.08.21
Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Roddy Rich &…
 13 hours ago
03.08.21
Exclusives
Close