RIH Queen Lyric Chanel

13 Year old Lyric Chanel’s Dream was to become a worldwide star, she might not have won a Grammy but she was a fan of the Hip Hop culture and the Hip Hop culture was a fan of hers. Friday the musical celebrity world was saddened by the news that Lyric Chanel had lost her two year battle with brain cancer however her eternal star will live forever in their hearts as many entertainers and celebrity blogs paid tribute to her.

Lyric Chanel’s fight against the disease and her positivity in the face of the diagnosis made her an Instagram sensation.

Take a look below as stars such as rapper T.I., singer from Xscape Tiny, World Star Hip Hop and Beyonce’ to name a few took to their social media to pay homage to their star, Lyric Chanel @yhung.chanel_ .