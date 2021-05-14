‘Run The World’ Brings Fierce Fashion Moments From Black Designers

As a woman, in my 30s, with impeccable style and a deep reverence for fashion, I sometimes struggle to see myself in the characters, on TV, who don’t share my melanin.
On Sunday May 16th, Starz will give us RunThe World – a series that features hot designer fashions, entertaining relationships, juicy girl talk and women who resemble us.
Run The World will chronicle the lives of a group of Black women who’ve taken Harlem as their stomping ground. We’ll watch the cast of ladies, including our ‘Sisterhood’ issue cover star Bresha Webb, maneuver life’s hurdles while building a lasting sisterhood all while looking chic in the hottest fashions.
The positive representation of women who favor me on the screen is overdue. While I’m certainly looking forward to the show’s unfiltered storylines, I’m most looking forward to the fashion! With Patricia Field, acclaimed Sex and the City costume designer alongside Tracy L. Cox, responsible for dressing the characters for this show, it’s going to be a fashion extravaganza every Sunday night. Both are known for not just dressing characters but bringing the characters to life by formulating their stories through customized outfit choices.
For this series Field and Cox fittingly chose to include Black designers like Telfar Clemens, Hanifa, Laquan Smith and Cushnie (to name a few) in the dressing room and we’ve got the details on some of the garments featured in the show. Check out the Run The World style exclusive below:
Whitney brings the champagne to dinner in this exquisite Cushnie dress that exudes elegance. This Cushnie silk dress features a semi-plunging neckline and perfectly accentuates her skin tone and hair highlights.
2. Renee In Balmain
Source:Starz
Who doesn’t love a good two-piece set? Renee is giving us around-the-way girl vibes in this black, ribbed ensemble by Balmain. The gold buttons that accent the crop top and the bottoms take this look to another level. Renee sets this look off with gold hoop earrings and gold bracelets.
3. Sondi In Hanifa
Source:Starz
This vibrant, green knit dress is perfect for the fashionable woman on the go. It drapes perfectly over any body type and the high split gives it an extra edge. Judging by this look, Sondi just may be the free-spirited one out of the group. Her bold jewelry and hair accessories scream individuality.
4. Renee in Laquan Smith
Source:Starz
Renee is bold. She tells it like it is, and this lime green leather Laquan Smith suit supports this assumption. The bustier top that is featured under the single-breasted
jacket is waiting to reveal itself for happy hour. This suit is a cross between all business and more play.
5. Renee In Laquan Smith
Source:Starz
What are cocktails without couture? All the ladies look fierce all draped in eye-catching garbs. Renee’s low-plunging, yellow silk dress by Laquan Smith shows she is ready for
some fun with the girls. The pearl-embellished ball purse and the dazzling earrings are just enough glam for this look because the dress doesn’t need too many enhancements. The fashions alone have us on the edge of our seats in anticipation of this show.
We cannot wait! Watch Run The World Sunday, May 16 on Starz or the Starz App.