Sore Losers: KC Chiefs Players Accuse Buffalo Bills of Turning off Hot Water Following Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the AFC Championship game for the six consecutive year after defeating the Buffalo Bills 27-24 Sunday night. However, their impressive streak is surprisingly not the biggest storyline coming from this game.

After the win, Kansas City players celebrated their divisional championship on the field, congratulating each other and showing good sportsmanship to the Buffalo Bills. The good vibes followed the Chiefs into the locker room, only to find that the team showers cooled them off… literally.

The Kansas City Chiefs had to shower in cold water, as it was alleged that the Buffalo Bills turned off the hot water in the showers. Chiefs Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about having to take a cold shower after their victory over the Bills.

“Damn caught a L and they shut our hot water off” Smith wrote. “smh its all good we got that Dub today

The Bills personnel have not responded to any allegations about turning off the hot water in the Chief’s locker room.

Check out reactions to the Buffalo Bill’s poor sportsmanship allegations below!

