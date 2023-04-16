The Ashmolean Museum was the first public museum founded in 1684 at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. But you don’t have to leave the country to find amazing museums, there are many in the United State including Ohio.
But which ones should you visit, really all of them, but Stacker has made it a little easier for you by putting together a list of the highest-rated museums in Ohio on Tripadvisor. Check out the top 11 rated museums in Ohio below
1. #11 COSI Center of Science and Industry Columbus, Ohio
Located at 333 W Broad St. in Columbus Ohio, COSI Center of Science and Industry has a Trip Advisor rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,463 reviews)
2. #10 Carillon Historical Park, Dayton OhioSource:Getty
Located at 1000 Carillon Blvd. in Dayton Ohio, Carillon Historical Park has a rating: 5.0 / 5 (965 reviews)
3. #9 Cincinnati Art Museum, Cincinnati OhioSource:Getty
Located at 953 Eden Park Dr In Eden Park in Cincinnati Ohio, the Cincinnati Art Museum has a rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,092 reviews)
4. #8 Cincinnati Union Terminal, Cincinnati OhioSource:Getty
Located at 1301 Western Ave Union Terminal in Cincinnati Ohio, the Cincinnati Union Terminal has a rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,833 reviews)
5. #7 The Toledo Museum of Art, Toledo OhioSource:Getty
Located at 2445 Monroe St. in Toledo Ohio, The Toledo Museum of Art has a rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,206 reviews)
6. #6 Pro Football Hall of Fame, Canton OhioSource:Getty
Located at 2121 George Halas Dr NW. in Canton Ohio, The Pro Football Hall of Fame has a rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,217 reviews)
7. #5 ‘A Christmas Story’ House, Cleveland OhioSource:Getty
Located at 3159 W 11th St. in Cleveland Ohio, the ‘A Christmas Story’ House has a rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,270 reviews)
8. #4 Franklin Park Conservatory, Columbus OhioSource:Getty
Located at 1777 E. Broad Street in Columbus Ohio, Franklin Park Conservatory has a rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,657 reviews)
9. #3 Cleveland Art Museum, Cleveland OhioSource:Getty
Located at 11150 East Blvd in Cleveland Ohio, the Cleveland Art Museum has a rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,531 reviews)
10. #2 The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Cleveland OhioSource:Getty
Located at 1100 Rock and Roll Blvd Main Terminal in Cleveland Ohio, The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has a rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,818 reviews)
11. #1 National Museum of the US Air Force, Dayton OhioSource:Getty
Located at 1100 Spaatz St Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton Ohio, the National Museum of the US Air Force, has a rating: 5.0 / 5 (5,040 reviews)