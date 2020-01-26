UPDATE: Kobe Bryant, His 13 Year Old Daughter Gianna and 9 Others Have Died In Helicopter Crash

UPDATE: Kobe’s rep told TMZ Sports Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore commonly referred to GiGi was also on board the helicopter and died in the crash. LA Sheriff confirmed a total of nine people have died.

TMZ first reported Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash at the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas Sunday morning.

Kobe was 41 years old.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Kobe and GiGi Bryant were survived by his wife Vanessa, and their daughters — Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri.

The 18-time All-Star who made the All-NBA Team 15 times was born to Pamela and Joe Bryant on August 23, 1978 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Story developing.

