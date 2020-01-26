CLOSE
UPDATE: Kobe Bryant, His 13 Year Old Daughter Gianna and 9 Others Have Died In Helicopter Crash

Posted 14 hours ago

2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Inside

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

UPDATE: Kobe’s rep told TMZ Sports Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore commonly referred to GiGi was also on board the helicopter and died in the crash. LA Sheriff confirmed a total of nine people have died.

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets

TMZ first reported Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash at the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas Sunday morning.

Kobe was 41 years old.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Kobe and GiGi Bryant were survived by his wife Vanessa, and their daughters — Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri.

The 18-time All-Star who made the All-NBA Team 15 times was born to Pamela and Joe Bryant on August 23, 1978 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Story developing.

The Los Angeles Times reported the helicopter Kobe was traveling in crashed and burst into flames Sunday morning amid foggy conditions. A handout photo provided by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, emergency crews respond to a helicopter crash that reportedly killed former NBA player Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020 in Calabasas, California.

Various reports say Kobe was traveling with at least three people with 5 people confirmed dead. Reports say emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. No word if Vanessa Bryant or their children were among those on board.

