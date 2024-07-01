Listen Live
What's a 'Black Job'? Social Media Reacts to Trump's Presidential Debate Remarks

07.01.24
The first of the 2024 United States presidential debates took place Thursday night in Atlanta. Aside from the name calling and personal digs between Donald Trump (Republican candidate) and Joe Biden (Democratic candidate), one term in particular has the world scratching their heads.

Arguably one of the most infamous remarks of the evening was Trump’s use of the term ‘black jobs’ while explaining his thoughts on inflation in black and brown communities.

“The fact is that his big kill on the Black people is the millions of people that he’s allowed to come in through the border,” Trump continued,“They’re taking Black jobs now and it could be 18, it could be 19 and even 20 million people. They’re taking Black jobs, and they’re taking Hispanic jobs, and you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re gonna see something that’s going to be the worst in our history.”

This debate serves as a historical juncture, as it is the first time a current and a former President go head to head. Vice President Kamala Harris told ABC News, “let us not decide the outcome of who is going to be President of the United States based on a 90-minute debate.”

According to social media reactions, some viewers agree… some viewers disagree…and others are still trying to figure out what a ‘black job’ entails.

The post What's a 'Black Job'? Social Media Reacts to Trump's Presidential Debate Remarks appeared first on Black America Web.

