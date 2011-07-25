Da Brat Gets a Sexy, Stylish Makeover for Vibe

The rapper goes glam in a surprising new photo shoot for VIBE.com, trading in her tomboy style for something a little more chic.
Da Brat says she was comfortable with the new look, telling VIBE “I loved to get glammed up. I love manis and pedis. I like to go to Vicky Secrets and La Perla because I like lace and bikinis. I’m such a P.Y.T.”
See all photos here:
