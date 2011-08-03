Chante’ Moore & Kenny Lattimore Divorced!

Chante’ Moore aint got a man at home anymore! The songstress and her R&B hubby Kenny Lattimore just announced their divorce after 9 years of marriage today.
Details inside…
No need for a publicist when you can take to your own Facebook page to give a statement about the end of your marriage. Chante’ Moore wrote this message today that Essence.com got a hold of:
“My ex-husband Kenny Lattimore and I are divorced,” Chante wrote. “We both will continue to be devoted parents to our son. I would much rather my fans hear this sensitive information directly from me, than some random inaccurate media source,”
The couple wed New Year’s Day 2002. And seem to be a match made in R&B heaven as they even released a couple odf duet albums. This is the second divorce for Chante’ as she was formerly married to actor Kadeem Hardison.
