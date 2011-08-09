GA Pastor Arrested on Charges of Child Molestation

A pastor is being held this week without bond in the Clayton County jail on accusations that he molested and solicited sodomy from a child. Samuel Walsham Chapman, a 58-year old man out of Decatur, GA, was arrested last week and charged with molestation, solicitation of sodomy and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Court records show that Chapman is the pastor at Riverdale Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Jonesboro. It is being alleged that Chapman took a 15-year old boy to a parking lot in March and performed a sex act in front of him. He then asked the boy to give him oral sex, which he refused to do.

Chapman was arrested when the boy told his mother and grandmother about what allegedly happened on May 4. Police then investigated, asking the boy to describe the pastor’s genitals, which led to Chapman’s arrest.

Chapman was given a bond of $5,000 on the solicitation charge but denied bond on the other two charges. His next court appearance is on August 18.

