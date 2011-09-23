Actress Kim Delaney Escorted Off Stage After Giving Slurred Speech

Kim Delaney, what were you thinking?

The star of Lifetime’s “Army Wives” was escorted off stage at Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center Thursday night (Sept. 22) after delivering a highly inappropriate and seemingly incomprehensible speech. Warning: It’s not pretty.

At the event, which was honoring former defense secretary Robert Gates, Delaney incomprehensibly rambled on the podium about how she had “served in active military duty family for five years.”

“I’ve seen soldiers come home with painful life-altering injuries borne of their time and service,” she continued, slurring. “I’ve attended numerous military funerals, including that of my best friend’s son.”

Except, she really hasn’t.

“I do that as a job,” the incoherent actress clarified. “It’s all make believe. I have the luxury to do all of this on a television show.”

Video from ABC affiliate WPVI (below) shows the crowd growing uncomfortable as Delaney continues her speech. She was the escorted off stage, before finishing her remarks.

Delaney has had issues with substance abuse in the past. In 2002, she was arrested for suspicion of drunk driving after she refused to take a breathalyzer test. She has also sought rehab for alcohol addiction twice.

